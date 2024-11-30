Tenth-placed Mumbai City takes on Hyderabad FC in what promises to be a crucial match for both teams in Indian Super League 2024-25. The Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC match is set to be played at the Mumbai Football Arena and it starts at 5:0 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2024-25 and fans can 1 watch the Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC match live telecast on the Sports18 SD/HD, Sports18 2, Sports18 3 and Sports18 Khel TV channels. For fans on the lookout for streaming viewing options, they can tune in to the Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC live streaming on the JioCinema app and website, for free. ISL 2024–25: East Bengal FC End Winless Run With Slender 1–0 Win Over NorthEast United FC.

𝗔 𝗳𝗮𝗰𝗲-𝗼𝗳𝗳 𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗮 🔥 मुंबई, let's turn up the energy as #TheIslanders prepare to host the Nizams in a fiery tussle today ⚔#MCFCHFC #ISL #AamchiCity 🔵 pic.twitter.com/cZYyZGTNIa — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) November 30, 2024

