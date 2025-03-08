Fifth placed NorthEast United will look to cement its position in top six with win in the final league match against East Bengal FC. The NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and will start at 05:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 8. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 season. Fans can watch NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC ISL 2024-25 Match on the Sports 18 3 channels. NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC ISL 2024-25 Match Live streaming is also available on the Jio Cinema app. ISL 2024–25: FC Goa Head Coach Manolo Marquez Frustrated After 2–1 Defeat to Jamshedpur FC.

NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC Live

When the moon rises on the 8th March, the Highlanders draped in the magestic Black third-kit will rise along to the occasion! The cauldron of JN Stadium will spur them on, gracing the field, the Highlanders will do what they do best! #StrongerAsOne #8States1United #NEUEBFC pic.twitter.com/90449g0IoW — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) March 8, 2025

