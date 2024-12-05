After a dominating victory against title contenders Bengaluru FC, Odisha FC will host Mumbai City at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on December 5. The Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2024-25 match will commence at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans can find live telecast viewing options for the Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC match on Sports18 3 channels and Asianet Plus TV channels. The official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, JioCinema will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC live streaming online for free. ISL 2024–25: FC Goa Brush Hyderabad FC 2–0 Aside in Manolo Marquez's 100th League Game.

Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

