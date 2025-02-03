Defending champions Mumbai City FC will host East Bengal FC next in the ISL 2024-25 season. The Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC match will be played at the Kalinga and will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on February 3. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 season. Fans can watch Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2024-25 Match on the Sports 18 3 channels. Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2024-25 Match Live streaming is also available on the Jio Cinema app. Javi Siverio’s Brace Powers Jamshedpur FC to Clinical 3–1 Win Over FC Goa in ISL 2024–25.

Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)