Pachuca will face a tough challenge against RB Salzburg in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Thursday, June 19. The Pachuca vs RB Salzburg match is set to be played at the TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio and it starts at 03:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Pachuca vs RB Salzburg live telecast on any TV channel. DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Pachuca vs RB Salzburg live streaming on the DAZN app and website for free. FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Diego Simeone Refuses To Blame Heat After Atletico Madrid’s Loss to PSG.

Pachuca vs RB Salzburg FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)