Manchester City will take on Palermo in a pre-season club friendly 2025 on Sunday, August 10. The Palermo vs Manchester City match is set to be played at the Renzo Barbera Stadium in Palermo, Italy and it starts at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India, unfortunately, won't have access to Palermo vs Manchester City live telecast in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans do have an online viewing option as they can watch Palermo vs Manchester City live streaming on the City+ but at the cost of a subscription fee. Manchester United Defeat Fiorentina on Penalties in Club Friendly 2025, Red Devils End Pre-Season on a High Note.

Palermo vs Manchester City

We’re back in action tonight! 🙌⁰⁰Watch us take on Palermo LIVE on CITY+ 🩵 KO 20:00 (UK) ⏰ pic.twitter.com/WBXeIY7LN6 — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 9, 2025

