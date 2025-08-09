Manchester United ended their pre-season campaign on a high note as they beat Fiorentina on penalties at Old Trafford on Saturday, August 9. The visitors took the lead in the eighth minute of the contest, but an own goal from Fiorentina's Robin Gosens helped Manchester United bounce back in the contest in the 25th minute. Manchester United dominated possession in the contest, but both sides were unable to find the back of the net again in regular time. The score was locked 1-1 at the end of full-time and a penalty shootout was held to determine the winner. In the penalty shootout, it was Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir who saved Fiorentina's Fabiano Parisi's shot and Red Devils won the match. Manchester United Announce Signing of Benjamin Sesko; Star Footballer Joins Premier League Club on a Deal Reportedly Worth £73.7m.

Manchester United Defeat Fiorentina on Penalties

The Reds are the 2025 @Snapdragon Cup winners 🔴👏 pic.twitter.com/2CQhG2W5Bi — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 9, 2025

