It is a do-or-die contest for Argentina as they take on Poland in what promises to be an exciting match in FIFA World Cup 2022 on Thursday, December 1. The Lionel Messi vs Robert Lewandowski contest in Group C would take place at Stadium 974 and it will begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports 18/HD would be providing live telecast of this contest on Indian TV sets. Fans, who are interested to watch live streaming of the match, can do so on the JioCinema app and website. Jiocinema will provide the match commentary not just in English but also Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Bengali. Robert Lewandowski Opens Up on ‘Brilliant’ Lionel Messi Ahead of Poland vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022 Match (Watch Video)

Poland vs Argentina Live Streaming and Telecast Details of the Match:

