Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match will take place on June 18, 2023 (Sunday). The match will be played at the Estádio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal and has a scheduled start time of 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India can catch the live action of the Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sport 1 SD/HD and Sony Sports 2 SD/HD channels for live telecast. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the game for its fans in India.

Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Live Streaming and Telecast Details

