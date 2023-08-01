Portugal will be up against defending champions USA in a Group E match at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 on August 1. The match will be played at Eden Park in New Zealand and it starts at 12:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 in India but the telecast of this match only be at 3:00 pm IST. Fans can nonetheless, watch live streaming online of this game on the FanCode app and website. Australia 4–0 Canada, FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Hayley Raso Shines As Matildas Defeat Canucks To Storm Into Knockouts.

Portugal vs United States of America Live

The game between ⚽️ Portugal vs United States will be shown deferred live at ⏰ 3 PM — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) August 1, 2023

