Portugal would lock horns with Uruguay in their second match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign, on Tuesday, November 29. The match would be held at Lusail Stadium and is set to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports 18/HD will provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this clash on the JioCinema app and website, with commentary not just in English, but other languages like Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam and Tamil. FIFA World Cup 2022: Spain Coach Luis Enrique Frustrated; Germany’s Hansi Flick Satisfied After Draw

Portugal vs Uruguay Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)