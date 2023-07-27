Portugal will take the stage alongside Vietnam in the Group E encounter of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 on Thursday, July 27 at the FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton, New Zealand. The match will begin at 1:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports is the official broadcaster of the global tournament in India and fans can enjoy the live telecast of the upcoming clash on the DD Sports channel. Also, the Indian audience can watch the live streaming of the Portugal vs Vietnam clash on the Fancode app or website. FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Roundup: Spain, Japan Seal Last 16 Berths; Canada Beat Ireland

Portugal vs Vietnam Live

🇵🇹 🆚 🇻🇳 Who will earn their first ever #FIFAWWC points?#BeyondGreatness — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) July 27, 2023

