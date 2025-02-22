Looking to stay alive in the race of playoffs, Punjab FC will take on East Bengal FC in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25. The Punjab FC vs East Bengal FC match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi and begin at 05:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on February 22. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2024-25 season, where fans can find live telecast viewing options of Punjab FC vs East Bengal FC ISL 2024-25 Match on the Star Sports 3 TV channels. After the merger of Jio and Disney+Hotstar, the PFC vs EBFC ISL 2024-25 Match live streaming viewing options will be available on the renamed JioHotstar app and website. FC Goa Look To Finish Second Spot in ISL 2024–25 Points Table As Kerala Blasters FC’s Playoff Finish Gets Tough.

Punjab FC vs East Bengal FC ISL 2024-25 Live

𝗪𝗔𝗞𝗘 𝗨𝗣, 𝗦𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗦… 𝗜𝗧’𝗦 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝗗𝗔𝗬! ⏳⚔️ The battle is set, the roar is ready, and #TheShers are geared up to take on East Bengal! 🦁🔥 A huge night, a crucial fight, and 𝙬𝙚 𝙣𝙚𝙚𝙙 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙞𝙣 𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙘𝙤𝙧𝙣𝙚𝙧! 💪🏟️#PunjabDaJosh #PFCEBFC #ISL pic.twitter.com/jqzWqgCp1t — Punjab FC (@RGPunjabFC) February 22, 2025

