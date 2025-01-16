Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 will see Punjab FC locking horns with Mumbai City FC on Thursday, January 16. The Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom18 are the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2024-25 season, will provide live telecast viewing options of the Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL match on the Sports 18 3, and Star Sports 3 channels. The Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2024-25 live streaming viewing option is also available on the Jio Cinema app and website. ISL 2024–25: Punjab FC Fight To End Two-Match Home Losing Streak As Mumbai City FC Eye Season Turnaround.

Punjab vs Mumbai City Live Streaming and Telecast Details of ISL 2024-25

