RB Salzburg will take on Al Hilal in the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup 2025 game on Monday. The RB Salzburg vs Al Hilal match is set to be hosted at the Audi Field, Washington. The RB Salzburg vs Al Hilal contest starts at 3:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch RB Salzburg vs Al Hilal live telecast on any TV channel. Fans in India will be able to watch the RB Salzburg vs Al Hilal live streaming on the DAZN app and website. Jobe Bellingham Scores As Borussia Dortmund Edge Mamelodi Sundowns 4–3 in Scorching FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match.

RB Salzburg vs Al Hilal FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match

Bringing the second round of group stage action to a close. 🎬#FIFACWC — FIFA Club World Cup (@FIFACWC) June 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)