Returning from a massive Copa del Rey semifinal victory, Real Madrid will be hosting Villareal in their next match at La Liga 2022-23 on Sunday, April 9. The game will begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) at Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid. Sports 18 Network will do the live broadcasting of the LaLiga 2022-23 game between Real Madrid vs Villareal. Fans can watch the game live on Sports 18 1 SD channel. If fans want to watch the live streaming of the LaLiga 2022-23 game between Real Madrid vs Villareal you can tune into the JioTV and Voot app.

Real Madrid vs Villareal, La Liga 2022–23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

