Republic of Ireland will take on France, who are coming with confidence of a win against Netherlands at UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers on Tuesday, March 28. The game will begin at 12:15 am IST at Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Fans can tune into the Sony Sports Network channels to watch the live telecast of this match. SonyLiv will provide the live streaming of the Republic of Ireland vs France match.

Republic of Ireland vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Live Streaming and Telecast Details

𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙧𝙞𝙡𝙡 𝙖𝙞𝙣'𝙩 𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙧 🙌 ⚽ More exciting European matches to look forward to as teams battle it out for #Euro2024 qualification 🤩 ⚔️#SonySportsNetwork #EuroQualifiers pic.twitter.com/zNDJ8f46X9 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) March 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)