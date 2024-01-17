The Tajikistan vs Qatar AFC Asian Cup 2023 match will be played on Wednesday, January 17 at the scheduled time of 08:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The match between Tajikistan and Qatar will be played at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in India and the live telecast of the TJK vs QAT match is likely to be available on Sports 18 SD and HD TV channels. Fans can also watch the TJK vs QAT football match live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website for free. The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023 Winners List: From Lionel Messi to Pep Guardiola Check Names of All Winners.

Tajikistan vs Qatar AFC Asian Cup 2023

✨ 𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇𝐃𝐀𝐘 ✨ 🇹🇯 TAJIKISTAN 🆚 QATAR 🇶🇦 On-form hosts are looking to solidfy their position with second successive win. Can the Tajiks stand in their way at the iconic Al Bayt Stadium?🏟️ Watch Live 📺 https://t.co/nJZ0pcVqz1#AsianCup2023 | #HayyaAsia | #TJKvQAT pic.twitter.com/S3FlsowWvb — #AsianCup2023 (@afcasiancup) January 17, 2024

