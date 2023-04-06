For the first of the remaining two slots, Aizawl FC challenge TRAU FC in the Hero Super Cup play-off qualifiers. The TRAU FC vs Aizawl FC match in HERO Super Cup 2022-23 will be played at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri, Kerala on April 6, 2023 (Thursday). The game has a start time of 05:00 PM IST. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Indian Super League in India. But unfortunately, they will not telecast the Hero Super Cup Qualifying Play-offs. The streaming of the Hero Super Cup Qualifying Play-offs match between TRAU FC vs Aizawl FC will not be streamed live on the platform as well.

TRAU FC vs Aizawl FC Hero Super Cup 2022-23 Play-Off Live Streaming and Telecast Details

