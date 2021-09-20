Mauro Icardi struck a late goal to help PSG secure a 2-1 win over Lyon at home in a Ligue 1 2021-22 match on Monday. Neymar's penalty in the 66th minute to help PSG level the score after Lucas Paqueta had given the visitors the lead in the 54th minute. With the scoreline locked at 1-1, Icardi scored in stoppage time to secure a win for his side.

Watch highlights of the match here:

