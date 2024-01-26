The current Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has told all his fans and supporters that he will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season. Liverpool on their social media page has shared a video in which Jurgen Klopp said, "I will leave the club at the end of the season, I understand that it is a shock for a lot of people." Klopp also mentioned his love for the club and the supporters. "I'm Running Out of Energy", said Klopp. Premier League 2023–24 Transfer News: West Ham United Signs Kalvin Phillips on Loan From Manchester City.

Watch Video Here

A message to Liverpool supporters from Jürgen Klopp. pic.twitter.com/l7rtmxgOzt— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 26, 2024

