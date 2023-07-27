The wait is finally over as the draw of Round 2 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Joint Qualifiers are out. The Indian football team have been placed in Group A alongside Qatar, Kuwait and Afghanistan or Mongolia. It will be fascinating to see if India can battle it out past the other teams. Asian Games 2023 Football Draw: India Men’s Team Placed in Group A Along With China, Bangladesh and Myanmar

Indian Placed in Group A for Round 2 of FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Joint Qualifiers

ꜰɪꜰᴀ ᴡᴏʀʟᴅ ᴄᴜᴘ 2026 ᴘʀᴇʟɪᴍɪɴᴀʀʏ ᴊᴏɪɴᴛ Qᴜᴀʟɪꜰɪᴄᴀᴛɪᴏɴ ʀᴏᴜɴᴅ 2 🤩👏🏽 ɢʀᴏᴜᴘ ᴀ 🇶🇦 🇮🇳 🇰🇼 🇦🇫 / 🇲🇳#FIFAWorldCup 🏆 #AsianCup2027 🏆 #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/s2uCuzVI5j — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) July 27, 2023

