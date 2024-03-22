Inter Kashi will play Shillong Lajong in their next I-League 2023-24 match after winning their previous match against Aizawl FC. The Inter Kashi vs Shillong Lajong I League match will be played from 07:00 pm IST at the Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal. Unfortunately, the Inter Kashi vs Shillong Lajong match in the I-League 2023-24 live telecast will not be available on TV sets. The Inter Kashi vs Shillong Lajong match will not be live streaming online on the FanCode app and website. Indian Football's official YouTube channel will provide live streaming of this contest. Igor Stimac Not ‘Disappointed’ After India’s Goalless Draw With Afghanistan in FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers.

Inter Kashi vs Shillong Lajong

