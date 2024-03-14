Inter Milan entered the game with a narrow 1-0 lead in the fixture, but playing at Atletico Madrid is never easy in the Champions League. With the score level at 2-2 on aggregate, the Champions League Round of-16 clash went to extra time. And just 10 minutes after the restart, the Atletico Madrid defender Savic received a shock from his opponent. The Montenegro international attempted to get tight to his man ahead of a throw-in, but Thuram hit back by grabbing his private parts. Savic immediately went down in agony before VAR reviewed the incident. The video quickly went viral. Marcus Thuram narrowly avoided a red card after grabbing Stefan Savic's privates though. Atletico Madrid 2(3)-1(2) Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2023–24: Antoine Griezmann and Memphis Depay Score As Los Colchoneros Prevail on Penalties.

Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram Grabs Atletico Madrid Defender Stefan Savic's Crotch

