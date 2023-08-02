Jamaica create history as they qualify for the Round of 16 for the first time ever after finishing the final of Group F against Brazil with a goalless draw. Brazil are shockingly knocked out of the competition with this result. Jamaica were eliminated from the World Cup 2019 with no points and now they have made it to the knockouts. South Africa Qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Knockouts for the First Time With 3–2 Victory Over Italy.

Jamaica Qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Knockouts for the First Time

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)