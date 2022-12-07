Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher gives his brutal opinion on Cristiano Ronaldo. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is not having his best time in FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar. He has so far only scored one goal from a penalty and has failed to influence games. Ronaldo was subbed out in the 65th minute against South Korea, which he clearly did not like. The reaction from the Portuguese captain was not welcomed by manager Fernando Santos. Then in the next game against Switzerland, the 38-year-old found himself on the bench. Jamie Carragher however believes that Santos' decision was not based on Ronaldo's reaction. The former English international thinks, Ronaldo did not feature in the starting eleven because of his poor form. Cristiano Ronaldo Trolled With Funny Memes After Getting Benched For Portugal vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 Match!

Jamie Carragher Pointed Out Cristiano Ronaldo’s Poor Form

Would Santos the manager of Portugal drop #Ronaldo just because of his reaction to being subbed in the last game? A manager at club level maybe yes. With possibly 3 games to a WC final🤔 I think he has been left out because of his performances not his reaction. #WorldCup2022 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) December 6, 2022

