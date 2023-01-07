Jamshedpur FC will lock horns with Chennaiyin FC in their next match at the Indian Super League 2022-23. The match will begin at 5.30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur. Jamshedpur have lost eight out of their last nine matches and will be looking to finally get back into the winning ways. Chennaiyin meanwhile are also winless in the last two matches and will be aiming for the same. You can watch the live telecast of Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC on the Star Sports network. If you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into Disney+Hotstar.

Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC On Disney+Hotstar

