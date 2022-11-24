Japan football team won the hearts of football fans all over the world with their resilient performance against Germany in the FIFA World Cup 2022. They continue impressing the fans as they clean the locker room after the game and left everything organized. Cleanliness and organization is considered a crucial part of Japanese culture and this time, even while celebrating a historic win, it was no different for them.

Japan Footballers Leave Dressing Room Clean After Historic Win against Germany

This is how Japan left their dressing room after the World Cup win against Germany. 🧼 Spotless. 👏#JPN | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/3lxC4e1FjR — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) November 23, 2022

