Japan pulled off a massive upset in this FIFA World Cup 2022 Group E contest with a 2-1 win over Germany on Wednesday, November 23. Ilkay Gundogan had put Germany ahead in the first half through a penalty but Japan did not give up. They kept hitting back with repeated attacks until finally finding the leveller in the Ritsu Doan in the 75th minute. Takuma Asano then added to the lead in the 83rd minute to help Japan eventually pull off this famous win.

