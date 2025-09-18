Jose Mourinho aka 'The Special One' is reportedly all set to join Liga Portugal side SL Benfica as their new head coach. As per Fabrizio Romano, the Portuguese tactician will be joining Benfica on a two-year deal, until June 2027, and the verbal agreement has already been reached. It must be noted that the 62-year-old had started his career as head coach with SL Benfica, staying for a brief time, between September and December 2000. Prior to that, he worked as an assistant at FC Barcelona. Jose Mourinho now returns following the sacking of Bruno Lage after the 3-2 defeat against Qarabag in UCL 2025-26. Mourinho's illustrious managerial career, however, first grabbed eyes when he won the UEFA Champions League title with Benfica's arch-rivals FC Porto in 2003-04. The manager last coached Turkish club Fenerbahce till August 29, 2025. Jose Mourinho Sacked by Fenerbahce After Turkish Side Fail to Qualify for UEFA Champions League 2025-26 League Phase.

'The Special One' Joins SL Benfica

🚨🦅 BREAKING: José Mourinho to Benfica, here we go! Verbal agreement until June 2027. Mourinho has accepted Benfica proposal and the formal steps will follow in next 24h. Two year contract ready for the Special One as Benfica coach. ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/7ZUadcEr5e — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 17, 2025

