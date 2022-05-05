Karim Benzema's penalty in the extra time against Manchester City in the second-leg of the semi-final helped Real Madrid book a place in the finals of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 against Liverpool. Benzema took to Twitter and expressed his thoughts after his team made it to the summit clash. "A night full of emotions... Very proud of this team and the Madridistas Hasta el final ! GRACIAS See you in France for the Final!

A night full of emotions... Very proud of this 𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗺 and the 𝗠𝗮𝗱𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘀 ¡ Hasta el final ! GRACIAS 🤍 𝗦𝗲𝗲 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗶𝗻 𝗙𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹 ! 🇫🇷🔥 #Nueve #HalaMadrid #UCL #aporla14 #Alhamdulilah 🤲🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/68CNRITjwh — Karim Benzema (@Benzema) May 4, 2022

