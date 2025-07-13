With goals from the German stalwart Marco Reus and number 7 Diego Fagundez, LA Galaxy edged past DC United 2-1 in the high-voltage Major League Soccer 2025 clash. The 23-year-old Gabriel Pirani was the lone goalscorer for DC United in the MLS 2025 battle. The first goal came in the 23rd minute, while the second one was scored in the 53rd, giving hosts LA Galaxy a comfortable two-goal lead over DC United in Carson, California. However, DC United looked to be at par throughout the game, grabbing a consolation goal in the 77th minute. This victory marked three consecutive home wins for LA Galaxy. FC Cincinnati 2-4 Columbus Crew, MLS 2025: Black & Gold Rally From Early Two-Goal Deficit to Win 'Hell Is Real' Clash.

LA Galaxy vs DC United MLS 2025 FT Result

Three Home WINS in a row 💫 pic.twitter.com/bnoHxFhs2x — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) July 13, 2025

