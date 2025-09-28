In a one-sided contest at Dignity Health Sports Park, hosts LA Galaxy thrashed visitors Sporting KC in a Major League Soccer (MLS) 2025 match, where Joseph Paintsil hogged all the limelight. Paintsil opened the scoring for LA Galaxy, finding the back of the net in the fourth minute, and then doubling the scoreline in the 25th. Dejan Jovelijic managed to strike back for Sporting KC, hitting a goal in the 28th minute, to cut down the advantage to 1. However, Paintsil thumped in his third goal to complete a hat-trick and hand the homeside a two-goal advantage again on the brink of half-time. Diego Fagundez hit a fourth goal for LA Galaxy, which completely flustered Sporting KC, who were down to 10 men after Magomed Suleymanov received a red card in the 83rd minute. The scoreline barely changed as Sporting KC suffered their ninth loss in their last 10 MLS games, while LA Galaxy maintained their position at the bottom of the Western Conference points table despite a win. Toronto FC 1-1 Inter Miami, MLS 2025: Tadeo Allende Scores But Lionel Messi and Co Play Out A Draw As Clubs Share Points (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

LA Galaxy Claims an Easy Win

Joseph Paintsil's hat trick heroics lead @LAGalaxy to three points. 🎩 pic.twitter.com/k2han025J4 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)