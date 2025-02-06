Carlos Ancelotti rotating his side for the Copa del Rey match against Leganes had to settle for a late goal-winner. Gonzalo Garcia's 93rd-minute header settled the score as sent Real Madrid to the Copa del Rey semi-finals. Luka Modric and Endrick scored in opening 25 mins handing the side commanding lead in the game. But Juan Criz’s brace leveled the score on the hour mark. Cristiano Ronaldo Asks Real Madrid Fans to Take Care of Kylian Mbappe, Says ‘He Is A Very Good Player’.

Leganes 2-3 Real Madrid, Copa del Rey 2024-25

