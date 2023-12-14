As we near the end of 2023, Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi have been announced by FIFA as the three finalists for The Best Men's Player Award 2023. The accolade recognises the most outstanding performers in the men’s game from the period of December 19, 2022, to August 20 2023. The winner of the illustrious prize will be revealed at a London ceremony on January 15 2024. Lionel Messi's Inter Miami to Face Winner of Nashville SC vs Moca in Round of 16 After 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup Draw is Revealed.

The Best FIFA Men’s Player Finalists Announced

