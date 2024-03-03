Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez scored two goals each as Inter Miami defeated Orlando City SC 5-0 in MLS 2024 at the Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday, March 3. Suarez opened the scoring as early as in the fourth minute of the game and then added one more in the 11th to double Miami's lead. A strike from Robert Taylor ensured Inter Miami led 3-0 at half-time. Messi then added two more goals to the scoreline by scoring in the 57th and 62nd minutes of the contest to ensure that his team notched up a convincing victory. With this win, Inter Miami sit comfortably at the top of the MLS 2024 Eastern Conference Standings. Lionel Messi-Led Argentina Pick Four Teenagers Including Manchester United Star Alejandro Garnacho for Friendlies in USA.

Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC Result

Luis Suarez Scores Opening Goal

Gressel to Suárez to the back of the net to give us the early lead! 👏#MIAvORL | 1-0 pic.twitter.com/y8DFY1K7In — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) March 2, 2024

Suarez Doubles Inter Miami's Lead

Gressel and Suárez do it AGAIN to double the lead 🔥🔥#MIAvORL | 2-0 pic.twitter.com/79DJxKFxmj — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) March 2, 2024

Robert Taylor Adds a Third

Dancing in the derby 👊 Suárez plays it to Taylor who gives us our third of the match 🔥#MIAvORL | 3-0 pic.twitter.com/uABPAeMln1 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) March 2, 2024

Lionel Messi Nets His First Goal

A4⃣for4⃣deal going on at @chase_stadium💥 Jordi 🤝 Messi for the fourth of the match #MIAvORL | 4-0 pic.twitter.com/As9fWdVRL9 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) March 2, 2024

Another Goal from Messi

Messi makes it 🖐️ Suárez whips in a ball to Messi who finishes it for our fifth goal of the night 🤩#MIAvORL | 5-0 pic.twitter.com/iQEcpBUqBG — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) March 2, 2024

