Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez scored two goals each as Inter Miami defeated Orlando City SC 5-0 in MLS 2024 at the Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday, March 3. Suarez opened the scoring as early as in the fourth minute of the game and then added one more in the 11th to double Miami's lead. A strike from Robert Taylor ensured Inter Miami led 3-0 at half-time. Messi then added two more goals to the scoreline by scoring in the 57th and 62nd minutes of the contest to ensure that his team notched up a convincing victory. With this win, Inter Miami sit comfortably at the top of the MLS 2024 Eastern Conference StandingsLionel Messi-Led Argentina Pick Four Teenagers Including Manchester United Star Alejandro Garnacho for Friendlies in USA.

Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC Result

Luis Suarez Scores Opening Goal

Suarez Doubles Inter Miami's Lead

Robert Taylor Adds a Third

Lionel Messi Nets His First Goal

Another Goal from Messi

