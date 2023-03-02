Argentine star Lionel Messi has commissioned gold iPhones for every member of the FIFA World Cup 2022 winning Argentine squad and also the staff. The 24-carat devices will have the player's names, squad numbers and also Argentina's logo engraved on it. Messi reportedly spent £175,000 on these iPhones.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Winnings Argentina Squad: Emi Martinez, Franco Armani, Geronimo Rulli, Marcos Acuna, Juan Foyth, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, German Pezzella, Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Exequiel Palacios, Guido Rodriguez, Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Paulo Dybala, Angel Correa, Julian Alvarez, Thiago Almada, Alejandro Gomez.

Messi Orders 35 Gold iPhones for World Cup Winning Argentine Squad and Staff

Argentina Squad Edition iPhone 14

Thirty-Five Gold iPhones for Argentina Team and Staff

Personalised Gold iPhone of Lionel Messi

