Lionel Messi has picked the winner for Ballon d'Or 2021 and has axed his arch-rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, from his list of options. "In my team, there are two for whom I will easily vote: Ney & Kylian. And then Lewandowski, who has just had a great year. There's also Benzema who has been excellent," he had said.

