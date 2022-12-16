Argentina reached the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 by defeating Croatia 3-0 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on December 14. Argentina captain Lionel Messi delivered another breathtaking performance. Messi scored from the spot to give Argentina the lead before dishing out a splendid assist to Julian Alvarez. Following the match, Lionel Messi had an emotional interview with Argentine reporter Sofia Martinez. Through the interview, Sofia thanked Messi for making a mark in every Argentine people's life. She also regarded this as a greater deed than winning the World Cup and ended her speech with "thank you, captain". Messi himself was touched by this gesture and thanked the reporter. FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: Lionel Messi Carries Argentina's Dream.

Messi's Reaction to Argentine Reporter

