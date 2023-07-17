Having severed his ties with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Argentina’s FIFA World Cup-winning player Lionel Messi added a new turn to his relationship with the French club. In a new turn of events, the 35-year-old has unfollowed PSG on Instagram. In a photo that went viral shows the names of clubs that La Pulga follows and the list shows the names of Barcelona, Chelsea, Newell's Old Boys, and, Manchester City.

Lionel Messi Reportedly Unfollows PSG

Messi has now unfollowed PSG and now only follows 4 football clubs being… pic.twitter.com/ogbpxwJhiK — george (@StokeyyG2) July 14, 2023

