Lionel Messi sported Argentina's new home shirt for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The shirt is designed by Adidas and the defending Copa America champions will wear it during the showpiece event later this year.

The New Home Kit

Lionel Messi with the new Argentina World Cup home shirt! 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/lO4hdwif9U — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) July 8, 2022

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi with the new Argentina home shirt and the 2022 Qatar World Cup ball! pic.twitter.com/M97nkA2wKT — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) July 8, 2022

Angel di Maria and Gio lo Celso

Ángel Di María and Gio Lo Celso with the new Argentina home shirt for the 2022 Qatar World Cup! pic.twitter.com/TjtdPf4UGC — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) July 8, 2022

The Font

Lionel Messi Argentina shirt for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. pic.twitter.com/FWgSyC7y25 — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) July 8, 2022

