Lionel Messi has been suspended by Paris Saint-Germain for two weeks after his trip to Saudi Arabia. According to reports in L'Equipe and RMC Sport, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner travelled to Saudi Arabia without the club's permission after their defeat to Lorient on April 30. As a result of this suspension, he will neither train nor play for PSG during these two weeks. He will also not get paid by the French club after he chose to travel to Saudi Arabia, a country of which he is a tourism ambassador. The Argentina World Cup-winner's PSG contract runs out in June this year. Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez Spotted in Riyadh Hospital for Daughter's Appendix Operation; Netizens Wish Her Speedy Recovery.

Lionel Messi Suspended by PSG

🚨 Paris Saint-Germain have decided to suspend Lionel Messi with immediate effect for two weeks, sources confirm. The suspension will take place now after Messi’s trip to Saudi NOT authorized by the club as per @RMCSport. Messi side, still waiting on official communication. pic.twitter.com/j223WK2r5Z — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 2, 2023

