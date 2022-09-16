Lionel Messi has been gearing up for PSG's weekend's Ligue 1 clash against Lyon as he trained with his close mate Neymar and other club players in the training ground. Messi achieved a rare feat in the UEFA Champions League after scoring against 39 different clubs in the competition, surpassing old foe Cristiano Ronaldo. The Argentine scored and assisted one in that UCL clash against Maccabi Haifa.

See Messi's Training Pics:

