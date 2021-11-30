It’s Lionel Messi who has won the Ballon d’Or 2021 and this is the seventh time he has won the gong. With this, he went on to beat the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski.

Video of Messi winning the Ballon d'Or 2021

