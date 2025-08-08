Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will face Tigres MS UANL in the quarter-finals of the Leagues Cup 2025. The Herons have been in good form in the Leagues Cup 2025, with three wins (one of them including a penalty shootout win over Necaxa) and would look to make it through to the semi-finals as well. Inter Miami ended Phase One of the Leagues Cup 2025 with a 3-1 win over Pumas UNAM and the fact that it came without Lionel Messi, who watched the action at the Chase Stadium in Florida, being ruled out with a muscle injury. The Inter Miami vs Tigres UANL match will be played at the Chase Stadium. The date and timing of the Inter Miami vs Tigres UANL Leagues Cup 2025 quarter-final match is yet to be announced and this will be updated as soon as it is made known. Inter Miami 3–1 Pumas UNAM, Leagues Cup 2025: Luis Suarez Scores, Rodrigo De Paul on Target As Lionel Messi-Less Herons Enter Quarter-Finals (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Inter Miami to Face Tigres UANL in Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Finals

