Most successful team in the EFL competition – Liverpool FC has done it again as the side defeats Tottenham Hotspur in the second leg of the semifinal stage to advance to the final for the record extending 15th time. With goals from Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Dominic Szoboszlai ensured that Arne Slot’s side overcome a goal deficit from the first leg of the EFL Cup semifinal against Tottenham Hotspur. Liverpool has already won the competition 10 times and will face Newcastle United in the final. Mohamed Salah Scores Landmark Goal for Liverpool; Could This Really Be His Final Season at the Club?.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Carabao Cup 2024-25

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)