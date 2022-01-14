The Carabao Cup 2021-22 match between Liverpool and Arsenal ended with a goalless draw. The match was played at Anfield and the home team was without the services of their stalwarts like Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

🗣 "It is half-time, it is 0-0 and we don’t feel this tie is over for us, so we will give it another proper try next Thursday." Jürgen Klopp on tonight's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg ⤵ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 13, 2022

