Labeled as firm favourites, Inter Miami were left stunned by Los Angeles FC in their first-leg quarterfinal match of the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024-25, with LAFC clinching the contest 1-0. Despite Lionel Messi returning for Inter Miami, it was Nathan Ordaz's 57th-minute goal that gave LAFC bragging rights heading into the second leg on April 10 at Chase Stadium. This was also Inter Miami's first defeat of the season, having won all nine matches across competitions so far. Los Angeles FC Fans Display 'Pessi' Flag to Tease Lionel Messi During LAFC vs Inter Miami CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024-25 Quarterfinal Match At BMO Stadium (See Pics).

LAFC Beats Inter Miami 1-0

