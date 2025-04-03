With Lionel Messi back on the field for Inter Miami, regaining full fitness from his latest muscle injury, Los Angeles FC fans teased the Argentina player with a ' Pessi' flag in the stands at BMO Stadium during the LAFC vs Inter Miami CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024-25 first-leg quarterfinals clash. 'Pessi' is often used by fans to tease Messi for his poor record in taking penalties. The term was introduced by Real Madrid fans, who wanted to hit back at Barcelona's fans, who mocked Cristiano Ronaldo with 'Penaldo' for his average record in spot kicks inside the box. Lionel Messi Quickly Scores in Return to Lineup, Inter Miami Beats Philadelphia Union 2–1 in MLS 2025.

'Pessi' Flag In Stands During LAFC vs Inter Miami Match

someone brought the pessi flag 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/wnw0dQsre0 — Roman Alexander (@Romanalexandrrr) April 3, 2025

LA FC Fans Troll Lionel Messi

📸 - Some Los Angeles FC fans are holding a 'Pessi' flag in the stands during the LAFC vs. Inter Miami clash. pic.twitter.com/jp1CrhqNPt — The Touchline | Football Coverage (@TouchlineX) April 3, 2025

