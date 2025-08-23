Tottenham Hotspur show that they are a different side under Thomas Frank as they secured a comprehensive 2-0 victory against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. This is the second consecutive season that Spurs have won at the Etihad in the Premier League. Tottenham Hotspur were confident and had clarity in their plan from the start. They created opportunities and Brennan Johnson opened the scoring in the 35th minute from a counter-attack. As Man City tried to pushback towards the end of the first half, goalkeeper James Trafford committed a mistake an Joao Palhinha's strong drive found the back of the net. In the second half, despite the desperate attempts from Manchester City, Tottenham retained controlled for most parts. In the end, they secured a solid victory. Nottingham Forest Sign Brazil Midfielder Douglas Luiz From Juventus on Season-Long Loan.

Manchester City 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad 😏 pic.twitter.com/b6Zvfd5Byb — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 23, 2025

